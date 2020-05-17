Why Bihar Police filed an FIR against OpIndia and other right-wing website over minor's death

Speaking to The Wire, Rajesh Jaiswal said that he was not sure why his son was killed. However, in the police complaint, Jaiswal said that four boys – three Muslims and one Hindu – took him away to play cricket and his son never returned in the evening. "The child's body was found in Goyeta Tolia’s river and I am sure that my son has been killed by these boys," he said. Jaiswal further stated that he never mentioned any mosque or sacrifice in his complain.

The postmortem report stated that the child's death was due to drowning. However, Gupta said, “My son has not died due to drowning but he has been killed and Muslim boys are involved in it.”

“I have not said that he was killed in a masjid or why he was killed. Yes, it is a fact that those who killed my son are Muslims. That’s all I want to say,” he added.

Meanwhile, the matter is being investigated by the CID and the accused have been sent to a remand home, said the police.