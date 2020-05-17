Why Bihar Police filed an FIR against OpIndia and other right-wing website over minor's death

The Bihar police have registered an FIR against two rightwing websites OpIndia and KhabarTak, accusing them of under Section 295 A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) and Section 67 of the IT (Information Technology) Act, District SP Manoj Kumar Tiwary told The Wire.
On May 10, OpIndia published a report titled - Hindu family leaves Gopalganj district in Bihar due to fear, claims their minor son was sacrificed to make a local Mosque ‘powerful’. They claimed that minor son of Rajesh Jaiswal, a resident of Bela Dih village of Kateya, was taken by a few Muslim boys at the pretext of playing cricket. They claimed that the child was first taken to a mosque, where he was "sacrificed" and then his body was thrown into a nearby river.
However, Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Saran range, Vijay Kumar Verma, denied these claims made by OpIndia, KhabarTak and Sudarshan TV. Speaking to Dainik Bhaskar, Verma said that the initial investigation has revealed that the child had not been killed in a mosque. He added that claims made by these publications are misleading and have been published to create communal tension in the area.
Speaking to The Wire, Rajesh Jaiswal said that he was not sure why his son was killed. However, in the police complaint, Jaiswal said that four boys – three Muslims and one Hindu – took him away to play cricket and his son never returned in the evening. "The child's body was found in Goyeta Tolia’s river and I am sure that my son has been killed by these boys," he said. Jaiswal further stated that he never mentioned any mosque or sacrifice in his complain.
The postmortem report stated that the child's death was due to drowning. However, Gupta said, “My son has not died due to drowning but he has been killed and Muslim boys are involved in it.”
“I have not said that he was killed in a masjid or why he was killed. Yes, it is a fact that those who killed my son are Muslims. That’s all I want to say,” he added.
Meanwhile, the matter is being investigated by the CID and the accused have been sent to a remand home, said the police.
