'Whole Police Station Laughed At Me': Nepali Tourist Assaulted In Assam By Local Says Authorities Did Not Help Her

A Nepali tourist visiting Assam alleged that she was physically attacked by a group of locals in Mariani town in Jorhat for dressing "like a boy". The woman narrated her ordeal in a video posted on social media.

The woman said that she was dragged out of her cab by a group of seven people, including a woman. They began pulling her hair and t-shirt, she said.

"They snatched my shirt where half of my chest was visible," the woman said, adding that when she approached the police, she was mocked at. "Yesterday, I went to file an FIR against those people, the whole police station was laughing at me. None of them even stepped ahead to help me."

Update regarding allegations of an assault on an individual from Nepal.



A case has been registered in this regard.



SDPO Titabor is in touch with the complainant and is closely supervising further action as per the law.@DGPAssamPolice @gpsinghips — Assam Police (@assampolice) April 4, 2024

After the woman's post went viral, the Assam police said they registered a case. "SDPO Titabor is in touch with the complainant and is closely supervising further action as per the law," the Assam police said in a post on X.