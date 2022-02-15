Who was Deep Sidhu? All you need to know about the Punjabi actor who died in road accident

Punjabi actor-activist Deep Sidhu died in an accident on the Kundli–Manesar–Palwal Expressway on Tuesday. According to the police, his Scorpio had rammed into a parked truck.

Deep Sidhu was an Indian barrister, actor, and activist who worked in Punjabi language films. Sidhu started his film career with the Punjabi film Ramta Jogi.

In Sept 2017, he rose to fame with his movie named Jora 10 Numbaria. After that, he gives many superhits like Rang Punjab De, Saade Ale, etc.

Sidhu entered politics during the 2019 Indian general election and campaigned for Gurdaspur BJP MP Sunny Deol.

He is said to be close aid of Deol and in December 2020, during farmers protest, farmer Unions used Sidhu's pictures with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Sunny Deol to show the link of BJP and RSS in protests—a claim which was later denied by Sidhu.

In 2020-2021, he took an active part in the peasant movement. He was accused of hoisting a religious flag on Red Fort during the 2021 Farmers’ Republic Day parade. On 9 Feb 2021, he was arrested by the Dehli police during the tractor march.

The Punjabi actor was also accused in the 2021 Red Fort violence incident.

The actor-activist was granted bail on April 17 after being interrogated by the Delhi Police and remaining in custody for 70 days. However, he was arrested on the same day on the basis of an FIR filed by the Archeological Survey of India in connection with the Red Fort violence. Nine days later, Sidhu was granted bail in the second case.

Early life: After his graduation, his first placement was with Sahara India Pariwar as a legal advisor, after that he went to London for higher education & business studies where he worked for a British law firm Hammonds.

Deep started his modelling career in his college when he won the Kingfisher model hunt award. Also, in 2014 he won Grasim Mr Personality & Grasim Mr talented.

