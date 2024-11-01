Who Was Bibek Debroy? Know All About Renowned Economist & Chairman Of PM Modi's Economic Advisory Council Who Passed Away At 69 |

Bibek Debroy, a distinguished economist and Chairman of the Prime Minister’s Economic Advisory Council (EAC), passed away on Friday at the age of 69. Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences, highlighting Debroy's vast knowledge and intellectual contributions across multiple domains.

PM Modi Expresses Condolences

In his post, PM Modi reflected on Debroy’s impactful scholarship: “Dr. Bibek Debroy Ji was a towering scholar, well-versed in diverse domains like economics, history, culture, politics, spirituality, and more. Through his works, he left an indelible mark on India’s intellectual landscape. Beyond his contributions to public policy, he enjoyed working on our ancient texts, making them accessible to the youth. I have known Dr. Debroy for many years. I will fondly remember his insights and passion for academic discourse. Saddened by his passing away. Condolences to his family and friends. Om Shanti.”

Who Was Bibek Debroy?

Bibek Debroy’s contributions extended well beyond his role in advising India’s top leadership. Educated at several prestigious institutions, including Ramakrishna Mission School in Narendrapur, Presidency College in Kolkata, the Delhi School of Economics, and Trinity College, Cambridge, Dr. Debroy was a respected academic and advisor.

He taught at his alma mater, Presidency College, and held important roles at the Gokhale Institute, the Indian Institute of Foreign Trade, and the Centre for Policy Research. He was also a prolific writer, regularly contributing to leading newspapers, authoring and editing numerous books, research papers, and articles that deeply influenced public discourse on economics in India.

Debroy's Achievements

Among his notable career achievements, Dr Debroy directed a Ministry of Finance-UNDP project on legal reforms and served as a member of NITI Aayog until 2019. His work often intersected with legal and institutional reform, reflecting his interest in reshaping India’s economic policy environment to be more responsive and effective.

In addition to his economic insights, he was passionate about Indian cultural heritage and spiritual literature, translating and interpreting ancient Indian texts, especially the Mahabharata, to make them more approachable to the youth.

Dr Debroy’s legacy includes his intellectual rigor, his role in shaping contemporary Indian economic thought, and his dedication to bridging traditional knowledge with modern intellectual needs. His passing is a profound loss to India’s academic and economic community and his work continues to inspire new generations in economic and cultural scholarship.