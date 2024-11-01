 Who Was Bibek Debroy? Know All About Renowned Economist & Chairman Of PM Modi's Economic Advisory Council Who Passed Away At 69
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaWho Was Bibek Debroy? Know All About Renowned Economist & Chairman Of PM Modi's Economic Advisory Council Who Passed Away At 69

Who Was Bibek Debroy? Know All About Renowned Economist & Chairman Of PM Modi's Economic Advisory Council Who Passed Away At 69

Bibek Debroy’s contributions extended well beyond his role in advising India’s top leadership. Educated at several prestigious institutions, including Ramakrishna Mission School in Narendrapur, Presidency College in Kolkata, the Delhi School of Economics, and Trinity College, Cambridge, Dr. Debroy was a respected academic and advisor.

Prathamesh KharadeUpdated: Friday, November 01, 2024, 11:41 AM IST
article-image
Who Was Bibek Debroy? Know All About Renowned Economist & Chairman Of PM Modi's Economic Advisory Council Who Passed Away At 69 |

Bibek Debroy, a distinguished economist and Chairman of the Prime Minister’s Economic Advisory Council (EAC), passed away on Friday at the age of 69. Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences, highlighting Debroy's vast knowledge and intellectual contributions across multiple domains.

PM Modi Expresses Condolences

In his post, PM Modi reflected on Debroy’s impactful scholarship: “Dr. Bibek Debroy Ji was a towering scholar, well-versed in diverse domains like economics, history, culture, politics, spirituality, and more. Through his works, he left an indelible mark on India’s intellectual landscape. Beyond his contributions to public policy, he enjoyed working on our ancient texts, making them accessible to the youth. I have known Dr. Debroy for many years. I will fondly remember his insights and passion for academic discourse. Saddened by his passing away. Condolences to his family and friends. Om Shanti.”

Who Was Bibek Debroy?

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra Elections 2024: Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar Missing In Mahayuti Campaign Posters
Maharashtra Elections 2024: Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar Missing In Mahayuti Campaign Posters
IIT Bombay Extends CEED, UCEED 2025 Registration Window With Late Fee Till November 8
IIT Bombay Extends CEED, UCEED 2025 Registration Window With Late Fee Till November 8
Boeing Shares Dip Further Amid Accusations Of Overcharging US Air Force
Boeing Shares Dip Further Amid Accusations Of Overcharging US Air Force
Maharashtra Elections 2024: 'Polls May Not Be Transparent With DGP Rashmi Shukla,' Says State Congress Chief Nana Patole
Maharashtra Elections 2024: 'Polls May Not Be Transparent With DGP Rashmi Shukla,' Says State Congress Chief Nana Patole

Bibek Debroy’s contributions extended well beyond his role in advising India’s top leadership. Educated at several prestigious institutions, including Ramakrishna Mission School in Narendrapur, Presidency College in Kolkata, the Delhi School of Economics, and Trinity College, Cambridge, Dr. Debroy was a respected academic and advisor.

He taught at his alma mater, Presidency College, and held important roles at the Gokhale Institute, the Indian Institute of Foreign Trade, and the Centre for Policy Research. He was also a prolific writer, regularly contributing to leading newspapers, authoring and editing numerous books, research papers, and articles that deeply influenced public discourse on economics in India.

Read Also
Bibek Bebroy No More: PM Modi's Economic Advisory Council Chairman Passes Away At 69
article-image

Debroy's Achievements

Among his notable career achievements, Dr Debroy directed a Ministry of Finance-UNDP project on legal reforms and served as a member of NITI Aayog until 2019. His work often intersected with legal and institutional reform, reflecting his interest in reshaping India’s economic policy environment to be more responsive and effective.

In addition to his economic insights, he was passionate about Indian cultural heritage and spiritual literature, translating and interpreting ancient Indian texts, especially the Mahabharata, to make them more approachable to the youth.

Dr Debroy’s legacy includes his intellectual rigor, his role in shaping contemporary Indian economic thought, and his dedication to bridging traditional knowledge with modern intellectual needs. His passing is a profound loss to India’s academic and economic community and his work continues to inspire new generations in economic and cultural scholarship.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra Elections 2024: Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar Missing In Mahayuti Campaign Posters

Maharashtra Elections 2024: Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar Missing In Mahayuti Campaign Posters

Bibek Bebroy No More: PM Modi's Economic Advisory Council Chairman Passes Away At 69

Bibek Bebroy No More: PM Modi's Economic Advisory Council Chairman Passes Away At 69

Delhi Fire Department Reports Receiving 320 Emergency Calls On Diwali Night

Delhi Fire Department Reports Receiving 320 Emergency Calls On Diwali Night

Delhi Man, 10-Yr-Old Nephew Shot Dead On Diwali Night In Shahdara; Shocking CCTV Footage Surfaces

Delhi Man, 10-Yr-Old Nephew Shot Dead On Diwali Night In Shahdara; Shocking CCTV Footage Surfaces

BJP MLA & Union Minister Jitendra Singh's Brother Devender Singh Rana Dies At NCR Hospital In...

BJP MLA & Union Minister Jitendra Singh's Brother Devender Singh Rana Dies At NCR Hospital In...