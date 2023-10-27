Who Is Yogesh Kadian? Interpol Issues Red Notice Against 19-Yr-Old Haryana Gangster Fled To US

Yogesh Kadian | Interpol

Interpol issued a Red Notice against 19-year-old gangster Yogesh Kadian, who hails from Jhajjar, Haryana. The development marks a concerning trend of India's criminals seeking shelter abroad.

The Indian government has formally sought a Red Corner notice against Yogesh Kadian. The international law enforcement agency collaborates with authorities from different countries to address transnational crime and capture fugitives.

Who is Yogesh Kadian?

– Yogesh Kadian was born in July 2004 in Beri town of Jhajjar district.

– Kadian faces serious criminal charges such as criminal conspiracy, attempted murder, actions conducted by multiple individuals in pursuit of a shared intention, and the possession and using illegal weapons and ammunition.

– He reportedly fled to the US using a fake passport.

– The 19-year-old is believed to have close ties with Haryana's notorious 20-year-old gangster Himanshu Bhau, who has also sought refuge in the US.

NIA's crackdown on gangsters

Following the National Investigation Agency's (NIA's) crackdown on the gangster-terror network, several gang members have gone underground or fled the country using fake passports. The NIA has also arrested multiple gangsters over the months.

As part of the operation targeting the nexus between terrorists, gangsters, and drug smugglers associated with the Canada-based 'listed terrorist' Arshdeep Singh Gill, also known as Arsh Dalla, the NIA conducted extensive searches across six Indian states and one Union Territory in September. This lead to the detention of several suspects.

According to the NIA, several gang leaders and criminal who had operated from India have sought refuge in different countries, most notably Canada and the US. The gangsters continue to engage in activities related to terrorism and violence from abroad. Most of them are involved in serious offences, including contract and revenge killings. Additionally, they are also implicated in various illicit operations, including drug and arms trafficking, 'hawala' financial transactions and extortion schemes.

