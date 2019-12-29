Who is Vishwesha Teertha Swami? All you need to know about the Udupi guru

The 88-year old Swamji, who was closely associated with the VHP's Ramjanmabhoomi movement, breathed his last at the premises of the Pejawar math in Udupi.

Born on April 27, 1931 at at Ramakunja as Venkatarama, he was initiated into asceticism on December 3, 1938 after undergoing practices to renounce worldly pleasures and to tread the path of religion. The swamiji was hailed for his social initiatives, including visiting Dalit colonies decades ago.

The Pejawar seer was given the name Venkataramana by his parents due to his Satvik nature. Sri Vishwesha Tirtharu has ordained Sri Vishvaprasanna Tirtharu as his successor to the Pejavara matha in 1988. Sahasra Chandra Darshana Shanthi was celebrated for Sri Vishvesha Tirtha Swamiji in Tirumala kshetra on March 7th, 2012 in the presence of several peethadipathis. He is known as the 'Rashtra Swamiji', and a great social reformer. He also had strong poetic abilities. He wrote a Sanskrit poem called 'Samba Vijaya'.

Vishwesha Teertha Swami was also believed that Dalits were integral part of the Hindu society. He also reviewed traditional practice of untouchability. Swamiji also worked for the prevention of cow slaughter.