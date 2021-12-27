Who is Vikram Misri? All you need to know about newly appointed Deputy NSA

Vikram Misri, an expert on China's issue and former Indian Ambassador to Beijing was today appointed as the Deputy National Security Advisor (NSA) in the National Security Council Secretariat. Misri, a 1989 batch IPS officer will succeed Pankaj Saran.

Vikram Misri will report to national security adviser Ajit Doval.

During his term as India’s envoy to China, he had led meetings in Beijing on the ongoing tensions at Pangong Tso and Depsang Plains along the Line of Actual Control (LAC). It was he who lead the way for the multiple rounds of dialogue between the military commanders and diplomats of the two countries through such meetings.

Misri was born in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir, and was appointed as India’s new ambassador to China in November 2018 replacing the retiring ambassador, Gautam Gautam Bambawale.

He is a 1989 batch Indian Foreign Service officer who has worked for administrations of former Prime Ministers including I.K. Gujral and Dr Manmohan Singh.

Before his appointment as the Indian ambassador to China, Misri has served as the Indian envoy in Myanmar. He took charge at a time when India and China had recently come out of a difficult standoff in Doklam.

In 2012, he was appointed the private secretary to Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. He continued to serve in that capacity when Singh was succeeded by Narendra Modi. He was appointed the ambassador to Spain in 2014 and later the ambassador to Myanmar in 2016 under the Modi government.

Published on: Monday, December 27, 2021, 08:10 PM IST