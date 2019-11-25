Who is the Hyderabad man that drove a car off a flyover at 104 kmph? New details emerge

Now, additional details regarding the driver who was crossing the flyover at a speed of 104 kmph (the speed limit is 40 kmph) have emerged. Kalvakuntla Krishna Milan Rao, who was saved by the airbags of the car, suffered a fractured clavicle.

The co-founder and CEO of Empower Labs (which calls itself 'India's First Augmented Reality Gaming Company'), he was travelling from his Jubilee Hills residence to a meeting at his office near Meenakshi Towers. Reportedly, he was unfamiliar with the flyover and was traversing it for the first time. His red Volkswagen collided with and then dragged along the flyover's railings for a few metres before it toppled over and fell.

Rao is currently recuperating in a nearby hospital in Hyderabad and has been orally questioned by the police. The police have registered a case of death by negligence against him, and he now faces a possible two years of imprisonment.