Final Destination: Watch CCTV footage of car travelling at 100km/h which falls off flyover on a pedestrian

The car driver sustained injuries and was being treated in the intensive care unit of a hospital.

A case relating to charges of causing death by negligence has been registered against the driver.

On preliminary investigation, it was found that the accident occurred due to the car travelling at 104 kmph instead of the prescribed 40 kmph on the flyover, Cyberabad traffic police said.

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation Mayor B Rammohan announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh to the family of the deceased, a GHMC release said.

Disaster rescue teams started relief measures soon after the accident, it said.

A signage has been installed at a vantage point directing that vehicles should travel at only 40 kmph speed after two persons recently died in an accident on the same flyover while taking selfies, it said.

Another video taken from the bridge shows the chilling moment when the car flips and then plummets to the ground.

