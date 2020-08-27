Who is Suresh Chavhanke? Meet Sudarshan News CEO who claims there's 'UPSC Jihad'

Who is Suresh Chavhanke?

Suresh hails from Shirdi, Maharashtra and claims to be a member of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh since he was three years old.

In terms of his career in the news media, he has worked for the pro-RSS newspaper Tarun Bharat, before his launching his news channel in 2005.

In 2016, a former employee accused Chavhanke of raping and molesting her besides indulging in criminal intimidation. The woman claimed that he had been exploiting her since 2013 on the pretext of marriage.

The same woman also accused self-proclaimed godman Asaram Bapu’s son, Narain Sai, of attempt to rape and molestation.

According to Hindustan Times, Chavhanke was booked by the Noida police under 11 sections of the IPC including charges of rape, unnatural sex attempt, attempt to murder, forced miscarriage, criminal intimidation, cheating and insulting the modesty of a woman.

In 2017, Suresh was arrested by the Lucknow Police for inciting communal hatred. He was booked under Sections 153 A (1), 295A and 505(1)B of the Indian Penal Code and also under section 16 of the Cable Television Network (Regulation) Act, 1955.

After being released on bail, he claimed that it was an attempt to "suppress and intimidate media".