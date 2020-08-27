Navi Mumbai: Nerul resident registers complaint against the editor-in-chief of Sudarshan News

Navi Mumbai: A Nerul resident has lodged a complaint with the police against Suresh Chavahnke, Editor-in-Chief of Sudarshan News channel for allegedly publishing an inflammatory and criminal statement on social media targeting the Muslim community. The complainant demanded an FIR be registered against him for 'promoting enmity and inciting people against a community'.

Chavahnke, who is also chairman and managing director of Sudarshan news channel shared a video clip on Twitter on Thursday afternoon wherein he alleged that the number of Muslims appearing and passing the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exams have “suddenly” increased, which he termed as “naukarshahi jihad”.

Mayur Panghal, the resident Nerul who lodged a complaint with Nerul police on Thursday alleged that Chavahnke used a social media platform to publish the inflammatory and criminal statements targeting Muslims. “The statement has been issued on the internet which has a vast reach and this could disturb the social harmony,” said Panghal. He added that this is unfortunate that Chavahnke is questioning the recruitment process and targeting a government institution.