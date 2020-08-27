Navi Mumbai: Nerul resident registers complaint against the editor-in-chief of Sudarshan News

Navi Mumbai: A Nerul resident has lodged a complaint with the police against Suresh Chavahnke, Editor-in-Chief of Sudarshan News channel for allegedly publishing an inflammatory and criminal statement on social media targeting the Muslim community. The complainant demanded an FIR be registered against him for 'promoting enmity and inciting people against a community'.
Chavahnke, who is also chairman and managing director of Sudarshan news channel shared a video clip on Twitter on Thursday afternoon wherein he alleged that the number of Muslims appearing and passing the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exams have “suddenly” increased, which he termed as “naukarshahi jihad”.
Mayur Panghal, the resident Nerul who lodged a complaint with Nerul police on Thursday alleged that Chavahnke used a social media platform to publish the inflammatory and criminal statements targeting Muslims. “The statement has been issued on the internet which has a vast reach and this could disturb the social harmony,” said Panghal. He added that this is unfortunate that Chavahnke is questioning the recruitment process and targeting a government institution.
The programme is scheduled to air on Friday on Sudarshan channel. While talking to FPJ, Chavahnke said that he is not going to change his stand and the programme will be shown as per the schedule.
“I am not going to change my stand and I will put all the facts during the show,” said Chavahnke. He added that he is ready to discuss it with anyone in the programme.
Chavahnke alleged that a particular community claims that their presence in a government institution is very low. “At one side their number is increasing and another side they make a false claim,” said Chavahnke.
A senior official from Nerul police station said that the legal team is going through the complaint and accordingly, they will take action if required.
