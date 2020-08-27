'UPSC Jihad': #SuspendSureshChavhanke trends on Twitter, senior civil servants condemn channel

Hindi news channel Sudarshan News on August 25 released a promo of their program on increasing numbers of Muslim candidates clearing civil services exam, tagging it as 'UPSC Jihad'.

The video posted by Suresh Chvhanke, Editor-in-Chief of the news channel sparked a controversy today for its "hateful agenda" targeting Muslim community.

Chavnke, in the video, goes on talking about the increasing number of Muslim candidates clearing UPSC exam and says, "Sarkari naukriyo me Musalmano ke ghuspaith par bada khuslasa, aakhir achank Musalman IAS IPS me kaise badhgaye (Big revelation on increasing number of Muslims clearing government jobs, how come more and more Muslims are becoming IAS and IPS now? )." Chvanke also goes on to say that what will happen if Jihadis from Jamia becomes your district collectors and secretaries.

