'UPSC Jihad': #SuspendSureshChavhanke trends on Twitter, senior civil servants condemn channel

Hindi news channel Sudarshan News on August 25 released a promo of their program on increasing numbers of Muslim candidates clearing civil services exam, tagging it as 'UPSC Jihad'.
The video posted by Suresh Chvhanke, Editor-in-Chief of the news channel sparked a controversy today for its "hateful agenda" targeting Muslim community.
Chavnke, in the video, goes on talking about the increasing number of Muslim candidates clearing UPSC exam and says, "Sarkari naukriyo me Musalmano ke ghuspaith par bada khuslasa, aakhir achank Musalman IAS IPS me kaise badhgaye (Big revelation on increasing number of Muslims clearing government jobs, how come more and more Muslims are becoming IAS and IPS now? )." Chvanke also goes on to say that what will happen if Jihadis from Jamia becomes your district collectors and secretaries.
Check out his video here:
After the video went viral many civil servants and Twitterati slammed the news channel and its editor for its "hate-filled propaganda" against the Muslim community.
"This is not free speech. This is sheer poison and against the fabric of our constitutional institutions," wrote Bihar Police IAS officer Rahul Kumar.
IPS officer RK Vij wrote, "Disgusting. Condemnable. This must be stopped"
"A despicable attempt at hate mongering. To question the credentials of officers on the basis of religion is not only laughable, but should also be dealt with strictest legal provisions. We are all Indians first (sic)," wrote IPS officer Niharika Bhatt.
Check out the other reactions here:
Result of UPSC 2019 exam was declared on August 5. As per the report by The Print, the UPSC has recruited 42 Muslim candidates which comprise 5 percent of the total candidates selected.
