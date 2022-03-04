Who is Sunil Kanugolu? All you need to know about Congress' new chief election strategist

While the results for assembly elections 2022 of five states is awaited, in a major political development, the Indian National Congress (INC) has hired poll strategist and former associate of Prashant Kishor, Sunil Kanugolu, to lead the future elections for the grand old party.

According to India Today report, Sunil is expected to start his work from the Karnataka election and later handle every state election for Congress. Long discussions and debates were happening between Prashant Kishor and Congress but the party was divided over Prashant's entry.

However, Congress landed up on Sunil, who has similar experience and a low profile. The grand old party had been persuading Sunil for the last three months.

Recently, the Karnataka Congress leaders were called to Delhi to meet Sunil Kanugolu. A top Congress leader who was at the meeting said, "Rahul Gandhi himself introduced Sunil and said all of us should co-operate with him."

Let us know more about Sunil Kanugolu:

Sunil Kanugolu earlier handled election strategy for Uttar Pradesh BJP in 2017 assembly polls, DMK in Lok Sabha 2019 polls, AIADMK Tamil Nadu 2021 assembly polls. He was given credit for putting on a great show for the AIADMK and boosting the strategy of the party in the absence of Former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa.

A former consultant with McKinsey, Sunil was a key member of the 2014 Narendra Modi election campaign and headed the Association of Billion Minds (ABM) for the BJP. ABM was the strategy war room for the party.

He led ABM and played a significant role in the BJP's Uttar Pradesh, Uttrakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat and Karnataka election campaigns. In all these elections, the BJP won or emerged as the single largest party.

Sunil is a native of Karnataka but was brought up in Chennai. Even though he has kept a low profile to date, he is highly regarded in the political circles and has worked closely with Prime Minister Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.

Published on: Friday, March 04, 2022, 07:21 PM IST