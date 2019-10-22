Who is self-styled guru Kalki Bhagavan, the LIC agent with wealth of Rs 500 crore?

The LIC clerk who rose up to become self-styled guru, V. Vijayakumar Naidu, or popularly known as Kalki Bhagavan, has reported having wealth accounting for more than Rs 500 crore in recent raids by the Income Tax department. Reports claim his ashram itself had Rs 93 crores in cash while an estimated wealth of Rs 409 crore was found at other premises in Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh.

According to the I-T department’s press release, “US currency alone is about $2.5 million (approximately Rs 18 crore). This is apart from other foreign currency. About 88 kg of undeclared gold jewellery, valued at Rs 26 crore, and diamonds amounting to 1,271 carats, worth about Rs 5 crore, have also been seized. The undisclosed income of the group detected so far is estimated at more than Rs 500 crore,”

Whispers claim that the raids on Kalki Bhagavan’s properties were done because of his proximity to an important political leader in Andhra Pradesh along with multiple money-laundering accusations.

Kalki Bhagavan is usually seen wearing white, along with a gold-bordered shawl draped over his shoulder. He and his family operate out of sprawling ashrams in Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh and have a huge following in India and abroad.

Kalki also has a decent celebrity fan following. His programmes have been attended by celebrities such as Hrithik Roshan and Manisha Koirala, as well as international celebrities and businessmen.

Kalki offers ‘instant nirvana’ through his teachings. The concept of instant nirvana has brought him numerous followers from India and from across the globe. He has also founded the Oneness University in Chennai, Tamil Nadu.

However, in the past few years, Kalki’s involvement with the daily chores of the Ashram has reduced. His son Krishna has taken over the workings of the Ashram and the cult. A few of his followers have said that Kalki’s reduced involvement is due to deteriorating health.