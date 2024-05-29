 Who Is Satyadeep Gupta? The Mountaineer Who Climbed Mt Everest In 11 Hours
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaWho Is Satyadeep Gupta? The Mountaineer Who Climbed Mt Everest In 11 Hours

Who Is Satyadeep Gupta? The Mountaineer Who Climbed Mt Everest In 11 Hours

Satyadeep Gupta, a mountaineer from India, has set a new world record by climbing Mount Everest and Mount Lhotse twice in one season in 6 days, 7 hours, and 31 minutes.

Manasi KambleUpdated: Wednesday, May 29, 2024, 04:25 PM IST
article-image
Satyadeep Gupta | Instagram (@satyadeepgupta)

Mountaineer Satyadeep Gupta recently made headlines by setting a new world record and becoming the first person in the world to summit Mt. Everest & Mt. Lhotse within 6 days, 7 hours and 31 minutes twice in one season. He also became the first Indian-origin mountaineer to reach top of Mt Everest in a record time of 11 hours and 15 minutes.

The Record

According to the organisers, Boots and Crampons, Satyadeep Gupta, along with mountaineer Reena Bhatti, conquered the 8,516-meter-high Mt. Lhotse on May 27 at noon, followed by a triumphant ascent of the towering 8,849-meter-high Mt. Everest at 12:45 am, midnight.

Read Also
Who Is Kaamya Karthikeyan, The 16-Year-Old Mountaineer To Conquer Everest?
article-image

Historic Achievement

This historic achievement marks the first double-dual ascent of the world’s highest and the fourth-highest peak in a single season. He was accompanied by climbing guides Pastemba Sherpa and Nima Ungdi Sherpa. Gupta had previously summited Mt. Everest on May 21 and Mt. Lhotse on May 22.

Representing India

Satyadeep Gupta became the first mountaineer of Indian origin to climb Mt. Everest in a record time of 11 hours, 15 minutes. The fastest record of climbing Mt. Everest belongs to Mingma Dorchi Sherpa in the record time of 6 hours, 1 minute.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Delhi Rains: Amid Record Heat, Light Showers In National Capital Region Brings Relief (VIDEOS)

Delhi Rains: Amid Record Heat, Light Showers In National Capital Region Brings Relief (VIDEOS)

What Are Exit Polls? Here's Everything About The Process That Encapsulates Mood Of The Nation

What Are Exit Polls? Here's Everything About The Process That Encapsulates Mood Of The Nation

Delhi Heatwave: LG Directs Paid Afternoon Break For Construction Workers As Mercury Crosses 50°C

Delhi Heatwave: LG Directs Paid Afternoon Break For Construction Workers As Mercury Crosses 50°C

Delhi's Mungeshpur At 52.3 Degree Celsius Records Highest Temperature As People Suffer From Intense...

Delhi's Mungeshpur At 52.3 Degree Celsius Records Highest Temperature As People Suffer From Intense...

Who Is Satyadeep Gupta? The Mountaineer Who Climbed Mt Everest In 11 Hours

Who Is Satyadeep Gupta? The Mountaineer Who Climbed Mt Everest In 11 Hours