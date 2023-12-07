Who Is Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka? Know About Dalit Congress Leader Who Took Oath As Telangana Deputy CM

Telangana Deputy CM Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka | Twitter | ANI

Hyderabad: The swearing-in ceremony of Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka was held today at the L.B. Stadium in Hyderabad. The Congress party formed the government in Telangana after the party emerged as victorous in the Telangana Assembly Elections 2023 results, which was declared in Sunday (December 03). The oath-taking ceremony witnessed the presence of thousands of supporters.

Know about new Telangana Deputy CM Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka

Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka was born in the Snanala Laxmipuram village of Khammam District. He was born to Mallu Akanda and Mallu Manikyam and has two siblings. A.R. Mallu and Mallu Ravi are his brothers. Bhatti Vikramarka completed his graduation from Hyderabad's Nizam College. He completed his post-graduation from the University of Hyderabad.

#WATCH | Bhatti Vikramarka takes oath as the Deputy Chief Minister of Telangana, at Hyderabad's LB Stadium. pic.twitter.com/KDgIJFdlaW — ANI (@ANI) December 7, 2023

Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka served as the Leader of the Opposition

Earlier, Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka served as the Leader of the Opposition in the Telangana Legislative Assembly. Vikramarka was elected as the Member of Legislative Assembly in 2009 and 2014 elections and was also elected as the Chief Whip for the Government of Andhra Pradesh from the year 2009-11. From 2011-14, he served as the Deputy Speaker of Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly.

Tamilisai Soundararajan administered the oath

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan administered the oath of office and secrecy to Anumula Revanth Reddy, Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka as the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister of the state. Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka is a Dalit leader who belongs to the Indian National Congress (INC). He won from the Madhira constituency in the Telangana Legislative assembly in the assembly elections that concluded recently.

The swearing-in ceremony was attended by Congress leaders

The swearing-in ceremony was attended by the senior leaders of Congress, including AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge, Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi, AICC General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi, K. C. Venugopal, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister D. K. Shivakumar, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.