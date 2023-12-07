VIDEO: Revanth Reddy Sworn In As CM Of Telangana, Bhatti Vikramarka His Deputy

Revanth Reddy Sworn In As CM Of Telangana At LB Stadium In Hyderabad |

Anumula Revanth Reddy on Thursday took oath as Chief Minister of Telangana, becoming the first Congress CM of the youngest state in India. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan administered the oath of office to him at the the sprawling Lal Bahadur Shastri Stadium in Hyderabad.

Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu also took oath as the Deputy CM of the state that was formed in the year 2014. Governor Soundarajan also administered the oath of office to Gaddam Prasad Kumar as the Speaker of the Telangana Legislative Assembly.

#WATCH | Congress leader Revanth Reddy takes oath as the Chief Minister of Telangana at Hyderabad's LB stadium; Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan administers him the oath of office. pic.twitter.com/TBtZRE0YQD — ANI (@ANI) December 7, 2023

Top Leaders Attend Grand Ceremony

Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi who arrived in Hyderabad early this morning were also present for the swearing-in ceremony.

Party leader Rahul Gandhi, and Priyanka Gandhi were also present on the stage. Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM DK Shivakumar also reached Hyderabad to take part in the occasion.

#WATCH | Telangana CM-designate Revanth Reddy arrives with Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, at Hyderabad's LB stadium for his oath-taking ceremony. pic.twitter.com/WbAmGAGO4d — ANI (@ANI) December 7, 2023

Telangana artistes gave a warm welcome to the Congress party chief leaders who are coming to take the oath of Telangana state chief minister and ministers.

Reddy Steered Congress To Victory

Revanth Reddy led his party to victory over the incumbent Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) in the recent Assembly polls where the the Congress won 64 seats out of 119 as against the BRS's 39.

Reddy is seen as a strong critic of outgoing Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and was a face of the Congress poll effort in the state and ran a spirited campaign.

Earlier, he won the Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections in 2014 from the Kodangal seat with a vote share of 46.45 percent. In the 2014 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections, he again won the same seat with a vote share of 39.06 percent before losing the seat in the 2019 Telangana Assembly elections.

He left TDP and joined Congress in 2017. In June 2021, he was appointed as president of the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee replacing N. Uttam Kumar Reddy. Congress won an absolute majority in Telangana for the first time, winning 64 of 119 seats.