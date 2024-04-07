Who Is Kompella Madhavi Latha? At 49, BJP's 1st Woman Candidate In Hyderabad Set To Take On AIMIM's Asaduddin Owaisi

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) fielded Hindutva figure Kompella Madhavi Latha to take on All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) supremo Asaduddin Owaisi in the Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency. On Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised Latha after her television interview.

Sharing a link of Latha's video, Modi posted on X, "Madhavi Latha Ji, your ‘Aap Ki Adalat’ episode is exceptional. You’ve made very solid points and also done so with logic and passion. My best wishes to you. I also urge everyone to watch the repeat telecast of this programme at 10 AM or 10 PM today. You all will find it very informative. @Kompella_MLatha"

Who is Kompella Madhavi Latha?

Latha, 49, is the first woman who the BJP has nominated for the Hyderabad seat and rose to prominence after she represented the BJP in campaigns against triple talaq. She has a background in NCC cadets and political science, and serves as the chairman of Virinchi Hospital in Hyderabad, which was founded by her husband Vishwanath.

Latha has been vocal about her Hindutva stance, which could been seen through her public interaction and speeches. She is also involved in various charity organisations like the Lopamudra Charitable Trust and LathaMa Foundation.

A mother to three children, Latha is known to have homeschooled them. Her eldest child is now pursuing studies at IIT. Despite the surprise factor of her candidacy in Owaisi's territory, Latha maintained that she has been actively engaged in the constituency for the past year, preparing for this electoral challenge.

Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency

The Hyderabad seat will witness an interest battle between Latha – first woman candidate by the BJP nominated for the constituency – and Owaisi, a four time MP.

The constituency has been AIMIM's stronghold since 1984 when Owaisi's father Sultan Salahuddin clinched the seat; and from 2004, Owaisi held the constituency. In the 2019 elections, Owaisi defeated the BJP's Bhagavanth Rao and secured victory by a margin of about 300,000 votes.

Telangana's all 17 Lok Sabha constituencies will go to polls in a single phase on May 13. The counting of the votes across India will be conducted on June 4 and the results will be declared on the same day.