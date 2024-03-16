Telangana Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Schedule, Phases, Seats, Key Candidates And All You Need To Know |

This year, Telangana is gearing up for its third Lok Sabha elections since its formation following the division of Andhra Pradesh in 2014. With a total of 17 Lok Sabha seats at stake, the primary contest is anticipated to be among the Bharatiya Janata Party, Telangana Rashtra Samithi, and the Congress Party. The BSP, led by Mayawati, is participating in the elections in coalition with the BSP. Conversely, the Bharatiya Janata Party is contesting independently, without any alliance partners. Meanwhile, the Congress Party may reserve certain seats for left-wing parties.

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar, along with newly-appointed Election Commissioners Gyanesh Kumar and Dr. Sukhbir Singh Sandhu, announced the dates for voting in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections on Saturday.

Dates

Polling for Lok Sabha election in Telangana will be held in 1 phase.

All the 17 contituencies will vote on May 13.

Issue of Notification: 18-04-2024

Last Date for filing Nominations: 25-04-2024

Scrutiny of Nominations: 26-04-2024

Last date for withdrawal of Candidature: 29-04-2024

Date of Poll: 13-05-2024

Counting of Votes: 04-06-2024

Date before which the election shall be Completed: 06-06-2024

Key Battles

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy is contesting from the Secunderabad seat. BJP national general secretary Bandi Sanjay Kumar has been fielded by party from Karimnagar constituency.

2019 Lok Sabha result:

In previous elections, the BRS had won 9 out of 17 seats in the state, whereas the BJP won 4 seats, Congress won 3 seats, and AIMIM had managed to win seats.

Contituencies:

Adilabad

Peddapalle

Karimnagar

Nizamabad

Zahirabad

Medak

Malkajgiri

Secunderabad

Hyderabad

Chevella

Mahbubnagar

Nagarkurnool

Nalgonda

Bhongir

Warangal

Mahabubabad

Khammam

The results of the Lok Sabha election 2024 will be announced on June 4. The 2024 Lok Sabha polls will be held in 7 phases from April 19 to June 1. The 7 phases will cover 543 constituencies.