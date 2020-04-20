Who is Kashmiri journalist Masrat Zahra? Why was she booked under UAPA?

A Srinagar-based freelance photojournalist, Masrat Zehra, has been booked by Jammu and Kashmir Police under Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) for "uploading anti-national" posts on social media.

According to statement by Cyber Police Station (Kashmir Zone), the Police received information that Masrat Zahra is uploading "anti-national" posts with criminal intention to induce the youth and to promote offences against public tranquillity.

"The Facebook user is also believed to be uploading photographs which can provoke the public to disturb law and order. The user is also uploading posts that tantamount to glorify the anti-national activities and dent the image of law enforcing agencies besides causing disaffection against the country," police said.

However, the police did not specify which Facebook posts were "anti-national" but the Police cited a picture she tweeted from 2019.

Here is the tweet: