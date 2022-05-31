 
Who is Kartikeya Sharma? Media baron set to file Rajya Sabha nomination from Haryana

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, May 31, 2022, 01:41 PM IST
article-image
Kartikeya Sharma | Source: Wikipedia

NewsX owner Kartikeya Sharma is set to file his Rajya Sabha nomination from Haryana.

Earlier today, media baron Subhash Chandra filed his nomination for elections to the Upper House of Parliament from Rajasthan as an Independent candidate backed by the BJP on Tuesday.

Who is Kartikeya Sharma?

Sharma is the managing director of ITV Network (Information Tv Pvt Ltd) an Indian media company which runs India News, NewsX and The Sunday Guardian.

He entered print media with the acquisition of The Sunday Guardian, an English language Sunday newspaper, and the Hindi daily Aaj Samaj.

Kartikeya is the brother of Manu Sharma, who was convicted for the murder of Jessica Lal.

In 2011, Kartikeya married Indian National Congress politician Kuldeep Sharma's daughter Aishwarya Sharma.

article-image

