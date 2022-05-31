Who is Kartikeya Sharma? Media baron set to file Rajya Sabha nomination from Haryana

NewsX owner Kartikeya Sharma is set to file his Rajya Sabha nomination from Haryana.
Earlier today, media baron Subhash Chandra filed his nomination for elections to the Upper House of Parliament from Rajasthan as an Independent candidate backed by the BJP on Tuesday.
Who is Kartikeya Sharma?
Sharma is the managing director of ITV Network (Information Tv Pvt Ltd) an Indian media company which runs India News, NewsX and The Sunday Guardian.
He entered print media with the acquisition of The Sunday Guardian, an English language Sunday newspaper, and the Hindi daily Aaj Samaj.
Kartikeya is the brother of Manu Sharma, who was convicted for the murder of Jessica Lal.
In 2011, Kartikeya married Indian National Congress politician Kuldeep Sharma's daughter Aishwarya Sharma.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)