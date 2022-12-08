Who is Farhat Khan? Know all about controversial book author arrested from Pune

Dr Farhat Khan, the author of a controversial book, was arrested from Pune in Maharashtra on Thursday while she was undergoing dialysis in a hospital, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra said.

Handed over the arrest papers in hospital

Khan was handed over the arrest notice when she was undergoing dialysis in a hospital in Pune.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Rajesh Kumar Singh said the Indore-based author was suffering from a serious kidney ailment and needed dialysis on a regular basis.

When she went from to Pune from Indore, at that time also she underwent dialysis at a hospital in Sendhwa town on the Maharashtra border, the DCP added.

Who is Dr Farhat Khan and why was she arrested?

The arrest was made in connection with her book named 'Collective Violence and Criminal Justice System', which was kept in the library of the Government Naveen Law College in Madhya Pradesh's Indore city.

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), the student wing of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, has alleged the book being taught to law students has highly objectionable content against the Hindu community and the RSS.

A few politicians also had claimed that the book allegedly hurts religious sentiments. Rajya Sabha MP Vivek Tankha tweeted about the matter and said that he opposes this book under legal principles, but it is also not right that the state government started fulfilling its agendas with the help of the police.

According to the FIR Copy, a case was registered against writer Farhat Khan, owner of Amar Law Publication, Hitesh Khetrapal, Law College principal Inam Ur Rehman and College Professor Mirza Mojiz under sections 153 A, 153B, 295A, 500, 504, 505, 505 (2) and 34 of the IPC.

