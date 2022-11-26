Elgar Parishad case: Anand Teltumbde released from Navi Mumbai prison

e-Paper Get App
Teltumbde is the third of the 16 accused arrested in the case to be released on bail.

PTIUpdated: Saturday, November 26, 2022, 03:16 PM IST
Anand Teltumbde | Photo: Wikipedia
Mumbai: Scholar-activist Anand Teltumbde, an accused in the Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case, was released on Saturday from the Taloja central prison in Navi Mumbai, a day after the Supreme Court rejected the National Investigation Agency's (NIA) plea challenging the bail granted to him, an official said.

Teltumbde, 73, who spent two-and-a-half years behind bars in the case, walked out of the jail around 1.15 pm, he said.

"On Friday, the apex court dismissed the NIA's plea challenging the Bombay High Court's order giving bail to Teltumbde. Accordingly, he was released after the completion of bail formalities," he said.

On November 18, the high court granted bail to Teltumbde, who was arrested by the central agency on April 14, 2020, after he surrendered before the NIA, the official said.

Teltumbde is the third of the 16 accused arrested in the case to be released on bail.

Varavara Rao, a poet, is currently out on bail on health grounds while lawyer Sudha Bharadwaj is out on regular bail.

The case relates to alleged inflammatory speeches made at the Elgar Parishad conclave held in Pune on December 31, 2017, which the police claimed triggered violence the next day near the Koregaon-Bhima war memorial on the outskirts of the western Maharashtra city.

Pune Police had also claimed that the conclave was organised by some persons with alleged Maoist links.

A first information report (FIR) was lodged by Pune Police on January 8, 2018, under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). The NIA later took over the case. Teltumbde had claimed he was not present at the December 31, 2017 Elgar Parishad event held in Pune city, nor had he made any provocative speeches.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

