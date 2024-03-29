Who Is DSP Shailendra Singh? All About Ex-Cop Who Fought Against Mulayam Govt To Invoke POTA Against Mukhtar Ansari |

UP: Jailed gangster turned politician, Mukhtar Ansari, aged 63, suffered a heart attack while in custody at Banda jail and was rushed to Banda Medical College hospital. Tragically, the hospital confirmed his passing on Thursday evening. According to reports, Ansari had complained of vomiting and lost consciousness in jail, leading to his transfer to the hospital where he succumbed to cardiac arrest.

Former Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Shailendra Singh made startling revelations a day after Ansari's death, alleging that during the tenure of the Mulayam Singh government, there were concerted efforts to shield Ansari from legal repercussions. Singh also stated that high-ranking police officials faced undue pressure and he himself was forced to resign within fifteen days while the Samajwadi Party held sway in the state.

'I Imposed POTA On Him': Ex-DSP Shailendra Singh On Mukhtar Ansari

Speaking to ANI, Singh recounted, "20 years ago, in 2004, Mukhtar Ansari's empire was at its peak. He would move around in open jeeps in areas where curfew was imposed. That time I recovered a light machine gun, no recovery was made before or after that. I even imposed (Prevention of Terrorism Act (POTA) on him..."

"But the Mulayam government wanted to save him at any cost. He pressurised officials, IG-Range, DIG, and SP-STF were transferred, even I was made to resign within 15 days. But in my resignation, I wrote my reasons and put it before the people that this is the government you chose, which is protecting and working on the orders of mafias... I wasn't doing a favour to anyone. It was my duty...," he added.

Who is DSP Shailendra Singh?

Former DSP Shailendra Singh, who belongs to the 1991 batch, comes from a lineage of patriots; his grandfather, Ram Rup Singh, was a freedom fighter. Known for his courage, Singh confronted Mukhtar Ansari despite daunting odds. However, political pressures ultimately compelled him to step down from his position.

Former DSP Shailendra Singh

Singh had advocated for legal action against Ansari under POTA as early as 2004 while serving as DSP in the STF. Despite political interference aiming to halt proceedings against Ansari, Singh stood firm and tendered his resignation in protest.

Early Life Of Shailendra Singh

Singh's early years were spent in his native village, Saiyidraja, where he completed his education up to the 8th grade. Following this, he pursued further studies in Deoria and Basti, eventually graduating from Allahabad. Later, he qualified for the PCS exam in 1991, assuming the role of Deputy SP, mirroring his father's career trajectory.

Post his resignation due to political influence in Mukhtar Ansari case, Singh himself ventured into politics, contesting as an independent candidate from Varanasi in 2004. He later joined the Congress, contesting the 2009 Lok Sabha elections from Chandauli, but failed.

Currently, Singh is involved in organic farming and animal conservation, residing in Lucknow, while his family resides in Varanasi. His elder brothers are also active in the field of organic farming.