Who is China's Ambassador to Nepal Hou Yanqi and why is she in the news? All you need to know

Over the past few months, the relationship between neighbours Nepal and India have become sour and experts say that it is a result of China's increasing political influence in the country. China has achieved so by investing in Nepal, targeting tourism, post-earthquake reconstruction, trade and energy.

Last month, Nepal’s Parliament cleared a Constitution Amendment Bill that endorsed the country’s new map that includes territories with India — Limpiadhura, Lipulek and Kalapani. Earlier, Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli had said that those areas would be brought within Nepal’s map and possession.

On Thursday, Nepal stopped the transmission of all Indian private news channels except Doordarshan, accusing them of airing reports hurting the country's national sentiment. The development comes after some Indian channels aired reports critical of Oli and his government.

Meanwhile, a few Indian TV news channels and Army veterans have claimed that the reason for the rift between the two countries is China's ambassador to Nepal Hou Yanqi.

News channel Zee Hindustan in a "special report" titled 'Oli ki Ishqiya', the anchor claimed that Nepal's 'old' PM KP Sharma Oli fell in love at this age. She further said that Oli was "honey-trapped by Chinese ambassador" in Kathmandu.