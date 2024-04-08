Who Is Ashok Anand? Dubai-based Businessman Branded As 'Raw Agent' And Accused Of Killing High-profile Figures By Pakistan

One of the accused men whom Pakistan branded as a 'raw agent' and claimed that he has killed ‘high-profile figures’ in its territory has stepped forward to refute the allegations.

Tensions between India and Pakistan reached a new height earlier this year after Islamabad accused Indian’s top intelligence agency RAW of eliminating two profile figures.

Anand, known for his business ventures in Dubai, categorically denied any association with Indian intelligence agencies. Speaking exclusively to a news channel, he asserted his innocence.

Who is Ashok Anand?

He said that he was shocked to hear his name coming up in such a serious matter. Anand further stated that he is a businessman and is currently based in Dubai, adding that the false accusation by Pakistan has caused immense distress to him and his family.

He acknowledged that his photo and passport were being circulated in Pakistani media but affirmed that he has no ties with any intelligence agency.

"My life is at risk," says Anand

"These accusations have put my life at risk," Anand said during his TV interview.

Anand's ordeal began in January 2024 when Pakistan's Foreign Secretary Muhammad Syrus Sajjad Qazi accused him and another individual of orchestrating extrajudicial killings.

Qazi's press conference in Islamabad implicated Anand in the assassinations of prominent Pakistani figures, alleging ties to RAW without providing substantial evidence.

India's response

India, in response, rejected Pakistan's claims, labeling them as "false propaganda" aimed at defaming India.

The Ministry of External Affairs reaffirmed India's commitment to peace but condemned Pakistan's actions, stating that such baseless accusations only escalate tensions between the two nations.