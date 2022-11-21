Who is Arun Goel? The former bureaucrat who assumes charge as India's Election Commissioner

Arun Goel | Twitter

Former bureaucrat Arun Goel assumed charge as the new Election Commissioner of India on Monday. It was on Saturday that the Minister of Law and Justice notified the appointment made by President Droupadi Murmu. His appointment comes days before Gujarat goes to two-phase polls on December one and five.

Who is Arun Goel?

Arun Goel, a former IAS officer of the Punjab cadre, has taken charge as the Election Commissioner of India. The 1985-batch IAS officer had taken a voluntary retirement on November 18, and was to retire on December 31, 2022, after completing 60 years of age.

Read Also Former bureaucrat Arun Goel assumes charge as new Election Commissioner

Since Sushil Chandra retired as Chief Election Commissioner in May this year, the position vacant for about six months has now seen the former bureaucrat taking over.

Goel has now joined the poll panel comprising of the Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar and Election Commissioner Anup Chandra Pandey in the Election Commission. As incumbent Rajiv Kumar shall retire from his position in February 2025, Arun Goel also happens to be in the next in line for the country's Chief Election Commissioner.

Earlier to his new role as India's Election Commissioner, Goel was the heavy industries secretary. He has also served in the Union Culture ministry.

(with agency inputs)