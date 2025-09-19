 Who Is Akshay Vashisht? YouTuber Arrested For Falsely Claiming Goa Airport Is 'Haunted' In Video
Who Is Akshay Vashisht? YouTuber Arrested For Falsely Claiming Goa Airport Is 'Haunted' In Video

Akshay Vashisht's video, titled 'Evil Haunted Goa Airport', alleged that the airport was constructed on a cremation ground and featured reported sightings of a woman in a red saree on the runway.

AditiUpdated: Friday, September 19, 2025, 11:18 AM IST
article-image
Who Is Akshay Vashisht? YouTuber Arrested For Falsely Claiming Goa Airport Is 'Haunted' In Video | X/@goemkarponnlive

Panjin: Akshay Vashisht, a Delhi-based YouTuber known for his horror-themed content, was arrested by the Goa Police on Wednesday, September 17, after one of his published videos claimed that the Manohar International Airport at Mopa is haunted. The arrest was made under charges of spreading false information and creating public alarm.

The video, titled 'Evil Haunted Goa Airport', alleged that the airport was constructed on a cremation ground and featured reported sightings of a woman in a red saree on the runway. Goa Police described the video as “false, malicious and superstitious”, accusing Vashisht of using it to promote his channel and mislead the public.

According to a report by The Indian Express, FIR was filed based on a complaint by constable Suraj Shirodkar from the state’s social media monitoring cell. A police team travelled to Dwarka in Delhi to apprehend Vashisht and seized his mobile phone, laptop and camera.

Authorities are also considering action against the administrator of the Facebook page RealTalk Clips, where a version of the video is still online.

Over 7,000 Farmers Hit As August Rains Ravage 4,000 Hectares In Nashik
Bombay High Court Questions Authority Of Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde Over Staying Vashi Demolition Notices
Gold Prices Snap Three-Day Losing Streak, Rebound By ₹572 To ₹1,09,624 Per 10 Grams
Will Apollo Tyres Break The Curse Of Team India Sponsors? Bold ₹579 Cr Deal Signals Big Ambitions & Bigger Risks
Who Is Akshay Vashisht?

Vashisht is a YouTuber and digital content creator with over 5.72 lakh subscribers on his channel, which focuses on horror stories and alleged paranormal case studies. His content typically features narrations of user-submitted experiences, claimed investigations, and commentary on supernatural phenomena.

According to the description of his YouTube channel, Vashisht and his team “believe that people experienced several paranormal activities” and encourage followers to share similar stories. His channel has gained popularity for its dramatic storytelling style and focus on India-centric ghost stories.

In the video that led to his arrest, Vashisht reportedly cited online articles and shared a subscriber’s account of working at the Mopa airport. He claimed that pilots hesitate to fly at night due to unexplained events and ghost sightings.

Vashisht's Reaction On the Arrest

On September 18, Vashisht shared a post in relation to his arrest on Instagram in collaboration with four others, stating that the arrest was "unwarranted" and "illegal".

The post also claimed that following his arrest, the police harassed him throughout the day and he was later taken to the house of Ld Duty Magistrate in Pemum at 11:00 pm, where "justice was served".

Police also alleged that these statements were intended to incite fear and defame a key infrastructure project. The Manohar International Airport, which opened in December 2022, is central to Goa’s plans to boost tourism and handle up to 12 million passengers annually.

