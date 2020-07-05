Who got Priyanka Gandhi's Lodhi estate bungalow?

Days after Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was evicted from her Lodhi Estate Bungalow, Modi government alloted the same bungalow to BJP's Rajya Sabha MP and party spokesperson Anil Baluni, reported ThePrint.
Baluni currently resides at 20, Gurdwara Rakad Ganj Road and it is a Type 6 bungalow.
An official from the Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry who did not wish to be named told ThePrint that Baluni had requested the ministry to change his accomodation a while ago and after Gandhi was evicted, the Directorate of Estates now alloted it to Anil Baluni.
Baluni had requested for a change in his accomodation citing that health concerns. He was diagnosed with cancer in 2019 and had recovered after treatment in Mumbai.
The department handles the allotment of government bungalows.
The officials said there was no viloation of rules as both the houses are Type 6B bungalows. Officials said MPs are eligible to live in these type of bungalows.
On Wednesday, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi had been asked to vacate her Lodhi Estate residence by the beginning of next month which is August 1. Gandhi, who lost her SPG cover some time ago, has been asked to leave by August 1.
Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs had sent a notice about the same. As per the notice, the withdrawal is a consequence of her SPG protection being withdrawn.
"Consequent upon withdrawal of SPG protection and grant of Z+ security cover by Ministry of Home Affairs, which does not have provision for allotment/retention of Government accommodation on security grounds to you, the allotment of Type 68 house No. 35, Lodhi Estate, New Delhi is hereby cancelled," reads the notice.
The Centre in November replaced the SPG cover for Congress president Sonia Gandhi and her children Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra with Z-plus security by the CRPF.
