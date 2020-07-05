Who got Priyanka Gandhi's Lodhi estate bungalow?

Days after Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was evicted from her Lodhi Estate Bungalow, Modi government alloted the same bungalow to BJP's Rajya Sabha MP and party spokesperson Anil Baluni, reported ThePrint.

Baluni currently resides at 20, Gurdwara Rakad Ganj Road and it is a Type 6 bungalow.

An official from the Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry who did not wish to be named told ThePrint that Baluni had requested the ministry to change his accomodation a while ago and after Gandhi was evicted, the Directorate of Estates now alloted it to Anil Baluni.