'Where is this rage when it comes to BJP members accused of rape?': Cong slams Hardeep Puri over flying restrictions on Kunal Kamra

The All India Mahila Congress on Wednesday slammed Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Puri over the imposition of flying restrictions on stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra.
On Tuesday, Kamra delivered a monologue aboard an IndiGo flight to Republic Editor Arnab Goswami. He posed a video of the same, and criticism and support began pouring in from all quarters. Soon after, IndiGo announced a six month ban for the comedian.
Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Puri hailed the decision, added that such "Offensive behaviour" was "absolutely unacceptable".
Taking to Twitter Puri said, "Offensive behaviour designed to provoke & create disturbance inside an aircraft is absolutely unacceptable & endangers safety of air travellers. We are left with no option but to advise other airlines to impose similar restrictions on the person concerned."
Slamming the minister and the BJP, All India Mahila Congress wrote, "That was some quick action @HardeepSPuri."
The Mahila Congress went on to ask how long it would take for the party to act against its own members who have been accused of rape. "Where is this rage when serious allegations of rape come up? What needs to be done to deserve @smritiirani ji's attention on the same," they asked.
In the of the incident posted by Kamra, he can be heard delivering a monologue to Goswami about his 'journalism'. The latter however had plugged in earphones, and ignored Kamra.
"Arnab, are you a coward or are you a journalist...or a nationalist? Who are you Arnab?" he asks the unresponsive Goswami.
"I wanted to have a conversation with you politely. But you do not deserve my politeness. And this is not for you. This is for Rohith Vemula's mother whose caste you were discussing on your f****** show," he says.
