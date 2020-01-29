'Where is this rage when it comes to BJP members accused of rape?': Cong slams Hardeep Puri over flying restrictions on Kunal Kamra

The All India Mahila Congress on Wednesday slammed Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Puri over the imposition of flying restrictions on stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra.

On Tuesday, Kamra delivered a monologue aboard an IndiGo flight to Republic Editor Arnab Goswami. He posed a video of the same, and criticism and support began pouring in from all quarters. Soon after, IndiGo announced a six month ban for the comedian.

Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Puri hailed the decision, added that such "Offensive behaviour" was "absolutely unacceptable".

Taking to Twitter Puri said, "Offensive behaviour designed to provoke & create disturbance inside an aircraft is absolutely unacceptable & endangers safety of air travellers. We are left with no option but to advise other airlines to impose similar restrictions on the person concerned."