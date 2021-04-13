When NRC is implemented not a single Gorkha will be asked to leave: Amit Shah in West Bengal

Kolkata: Union Home Minister Amit Shah at a public meeting in Darjeeling said that if voted to power the BJP will meet all the expectations of the Gorkhas.
“Gorkhas have a very rich history. If voted to power the saffron camp will fulfill all the desire of the Gorkhas. The Congress, Left Front and the Trinamool Congress played with the emotion of the people of the hills,” claimed Shah.
Addressing a roadshow from Kalimpong, Shah assured the people that even if the NRC is implemented the Gorkhas won’t be having any problems.
“NRC has not yet been implemented, but whenever it is done, not a single Gorkha will be asked to leave. In order to create fear amongst the people the ruling Trinamool Congress is saying that there will be a fallout post implementation of NRC,” claimed the Union Home Minister.
Claiming that the BJP will start Nepali slot in Doordarshan, Shah also promised that ST status will be given to 11 castes of the Gorkha community if voted to power.
“If voted to power not just development but all the FIRs against the Gorkhas will be withdrawn. Communists set hills on fire in 1986. Over 1,200 Gorkhas were killed. Didi did nothing less. She had withdrawn only selected FIRs ahead of the polls,” claimed Shah.
