When NRC is implemented not a single Gorkha will be asked to leave: Amit Shah in West Bengal

Kolkata: Union Home Minister Amit Shah at a public meeting in Darjeeling said that if voted to power the BJP will meet all the expectations of the Gorkhas.

“Gorkhas have a very rich history. If voted to power the saffron camp will fulfill all the desire of the Gorkhas. The Congress, Left Front and the Trinamool Congress played with the emotion of the people of the hills,” claimed Shah.

Addressing a roadshow from Kalimpong, Shah assured the people that even if the NRC is implemented the Gorkhas won’t be having any problems.