Amit Shah carries resignation letter during rally in North Bengal, says 'will resign if people want me to leave'

Kolkata: Union Home Minister Amit Shah from a public rally at North Bengal said that he is carrying his resignation letter and can resign if the people of West Bengal want him to leave his post.
Notably, after the CISF open firing claimed four lives in Cooch Behar’s Sitalkuchi area during the fourth phase of polling, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had time-and-again claimed that Shah should resign from his post as according to Mamata Union Home Minister Amit Shah has instigated the CISF to open fire.
Following the allegation, on Monday Shah claimed that if people of West Bengal want him to resign then he will tender his resignation.
“Mamata didi cries foul at the drop of a hat. If the people want me to resign then I will leave. Sensing defeat Mamata Banerjee is giving baseless blame at BJP,” stated the Union Home Minister.
Claiming that if voted to power, the BJP government will make Bagdogra airport in North Bengal an International Airport.
“Mamata didi despite several promises didn’t do anything to develop North Bengal but BJP will develop the hills and the entire North Bengal,” added Shah assuring more developments of the tea gardens and entire North Bengal.
It can be recalled that the Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) thinking that the BJP will develop the hills left the alliance with the ruling Trinamool Congress and had joined the NDA alliance, but claiming that the saffron camp didn’t do anything as promised left the NDA alliance and is contesting the Assembly polls with TMC alliance.
Attending several roadshows at the hills, the Union Home Minister claimed that looking at the sea of people it is clear that even the hills will vote for the saffron camp.
