Amit Shah carries resignation letter during rally in North Bengal, says 'will resign if people want me to leave'

Kolkata: Union Home Minister Amit Shah from a public rally at North Bengal said that he is carrying his resignation letter and can resign if the people of West Bengal want him to leave his post.

Notably, after the CISF open firing claimed four lives in Cooch Behar’s Sitalkuchi area during the fourth phase of polling, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had time-and-again claimed that Shah should resign from his post as according to Mamata Union Home Minister Amit Shah has instigated the CISF to open fire.

Following the allegation, on Monday Shah claimed that if people of West Bengal want him to resign then he will tender his resignation.

“Mamata didi cries foul at the drop of a hat. If the people want me to resign then I will leave. Sensing defeat Mamata Banerjee is giving baseless blame at BJP,” stated the Union Home Minister.