West Bengal Assembly polls: Mamata Banerjee provoked people to attack central forces in Cooch Behar, says Amit Shah

Kolkata: Union Home Minister Amit Shah claimed that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is politicizing the deaths of four people at Cooch Behar by CISF open firing.

“Ananda Burman of Rajbangshi community also died at the same booth. But Mamata didi didn’t show him any respect. But the other four who had died by CISF firing have are special to Mamata didi due to her appeasement politics,” mentioned Shah.

Addressing a public rally, the Union Home Minister stated that though the Bengali’s will celebrate their New Year on April 15, the actual celebrations will be on May 2.

“Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will have to tender her resignation to the Governor on May 2. She always gave shelter to the illegal infiltrators who have always taken away the basic rights of the residents of the state. After BJP comes to power, it will seal the borders of both 24 Parganas so that no illegal infiltrators can come in,” claimed Shah.

Taking a potshot at the TMC supremo, Shah alleged that yesterday’s violence at Cooch Behar during the fourth phase of polls is due to the instigation of Mamata Banerjee.

“Mamata didi had always ignited the people by saying to take utensils while voting and also by saying that the people especially the women should gherao the CRPF, and yesterday something similar had happened which led to the demise of four people,” claimed the Home Minister.

Meanwhile, TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee had made video calls to the families of the deceased people and had assured them of all help.

Addressing a press conference at Siliguri, Mamata Banerjee claimed that yesterday’s killing at Cooch Behar’s Sitalkuchi was clearly genocide.

“The BJP had instructed the CISF to create violence during the polls. I have time-and-again alerted everyone that the CISF instead of conducting free and fair elections is intimidating voters,” stated the West Bengal Chief Minister.

Assuring financial assistance to the families of the deceased people, Mamata Banerjee said that she will visit the place on April 14.

“The Election Commission is now working for the BJP. Just to restrict me and to destroy the proof, a ban of 72 hours is imposed there. After the ban is lifted I will go to the spot and from my election campaign fund will give assistance to the families of the deceased,” mentioned Mamata.