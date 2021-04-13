West Bengal Assembly Polls: Banned from campaigning by EC, Mamata Banerjee paints at solitary dharna

Kolkata: Following a ban on poll campaigning, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee stayed alone in front of Gandhi statue in Kolkata’s Mayo road staging a sit-in demonstration. According to the TMC leaders it is a ‘Satyagraha’ by the TMC supremo.

Sitting at the dharna the Banerjee was seen painting and displaying her work to passersby. Meanwhile, several TMC leaders and MPs took to social media and termed it a ‘Black Day of Democracy’.

After the ban is lifted at 8 pm West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will be holding two public rallies late evening at Barasat and Bidhannagar.

“Mamata Banerjee will hold a public meeting at Barasat at 8:15 pm in favor of TMC candidate Chiranjeet Chakraborty and at 9 pm at Bidhannagar she will campaign for TMC candidate Sujit Bose,” claimed the TMC sources.

Commenting on the dharna by the TMC Supremo Mamata Banerjee, West Bengal Congress chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said that he is aware of the ‘drama’ done by TMC Supremo.

“If Congress was in Central government then the Congress government would have arrested the people for provocative comments and also the CISF for open firing,” claimed Adhir.

Left Front leader Sujan Chakraborty and BJP leader Jai Prakash Majumdar claimed that weren't aware of who exactly the TMC supremo was agitating against.

“The agitation program is giving Mamata Banerjee advantage and moreover no one knows against whom she is agitating,” claimed Sujan and Jai Prakash.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission had summoned West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh over his comment on Sitalkuchi firing and the ECI had asked Ghosh to answer by April 14 10 am.

The Election Commission also banned BJP leader Rahul Sinha from poll campaigning for 48 hours over his comment on Sitalkuchi firing.

Notably, during the poll campaign Rahul was heard stating that the CISF instead of four people should have killed eight people.

On the other hand, Election Commission of India warns West Bengal BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari over a speech delivered by him on March 29, for which he had filed a reply on April 9. EC advises him to desist from using such statements while making public utterances when Model Code of Conduct is in force.