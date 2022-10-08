'When BJP loses, central agencies are brought forward': Tejashwi Yadav on CBI chargesheet against father Lalu Yadav

Bihar Dy CM Tejashwi Yadav |

A day after the Central Bureau of Invesgtigation (CBI) filed chargesheet against former Union Railway Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav in lands for job scam case, his son and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav said that when BJP loses and can't sustain itself in front of grand alliance, they (central agencies) are brought forward.

The action comes months after Nitish Kumar's JD(U) broke alliance with the BJP in Bihar and formed new government with Lalu Prasad Yadav-led RJD.

The CBI yesterday filed a chargesheet against Lalu Prasad, Rabri Devi, their daughter Misa Bharti and 13 others. The chargesheet has been submitted before a CBI court in Rouse Avenue.

Reacting to the chargesheet, Tejashwi Yadav further said that as long as constitutional institutions are misused these things will happen, there is no meaning in it.

"When BJP loses and can't sustain itself in front of grand alliance, they (central agencies) are brought forward. As long as constitutional institutions are misused these things will happen,there is no meaning in it," the RJD leader was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

What CBI said?

"During investigation, it has been found that the accused in conspiracy with the then GM Central Railways and CPO, Central Railways engaged persons as substitutes in lieu of land either in their name or in the name of their close relatives. This land was acquired at prices lower than the prevailing circle rate and much lower than the market rate. It was also alleged that the candidates have used false TC and submitted false attested documents to the Ministry of Railways," the CBI claimed in a press statement.

Further investigation is continuing, the investigation agency added.

The chargesheet:

The alleged scam occurred when Yadav was Railway Minister between 2004 and 2009. Apart from the RJD leader, the chargesheet also includes the name of the then Railway General Manager.

The FIR, registered in the matter earlier, reads that during the period 2004 to 2009 various persons were appointed as substitutes in group D posts in different zones of the Railways in exchange for land, by the unknown Public Servants of the Indian Railway and later they were regularised.

It was further alleged that unknown Public Servants of the Indian Railway did not follow the instructions/ guidelines etc issued by the department during the relevant period for the appointment of substitutes in group D posts in Railways.

The FIR further reads that enquiry has revealed that some individuals although residents of Patna, Bihar but were appointed as substitutes in group D post during the period 2004-2009 in different zones of Railway located at Mumbai, Jabalpur, Kolkata, Jaipur, Hajipur and in lieu thereof the individuals themselves or their family members transferred their land in the name of family members of Lalu Prasad Yadav, then Minister of Railway, Govt of India and a Company M/ s AK Infosystems Private Limited.

The enquiry has prima facie indicated that Lalu Prasad Yadav as Minister of Railways, Government of India as a public servant by abusing his official position obtained pecuniary advantage in the name of his family members in the form of land in the matter of appointment of substitutes in group D post in different Zones of Railway, the FIR reads.

