Bihar's land for job scam: CBI files chargesheet against Lalu Prasad Yadav

The Central Bureau of Investigation has filed a chargesheet against RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav and his family members for his involvement in the alleged lands for job scam in Bihar, according to PTI.

The CBI has also named Yadav's wife Rabri Devi, daughter Misa Bharti, and 13 others in the alleged scam during his tenure in the railways.

On September 23, 2021, the central probe agency had registered a preliminary enquiry related to the scam in the railways which was converted into an FIR on May 18.

Candidates were allegedly appointed as substitutes in group D positions within three days of applying in "undue haste" by Railway officials and were later, regularised when the "individuals themselves or their family members transferred their land", according to the agency.

The transfers were made through deeds in the name of Rabri Devi and daughters Misa Bharti and Hema Yadav, it alleged.

The agency has alleged that land measuring about 1.05 lakh square feet in Patna was acquired by Prasad's family members by making payments to the sellers in cash.