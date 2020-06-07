When an Inspector-General got himself fined for not wearing a mask

"I had a discussion with the subordinates, including circle officers, and later realised my mistake that I was not wearing a mask," the IG added.

"I immediately took out my mask from my official vehicle and put it on," he said.

"But I felt it was ethical to get myself challaned and fined to set an example for police and public," he said.

The state government had said that a fine of Rs 100 would be levied on those not wearing face covers in public. This was part of its measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the IG said.

The top brass of the state had also announced that they would strictly enforce the use of face masks by people.

It was also announced that any person disobeying the direction would be deemed to have committed an offence.