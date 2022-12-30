'What's trending in India?': This cute video by little girls sums up the Indian year on Instagram reels

Screengrabs from the viral video. | Admin

Amid a day tainted with bad news, a cute Instagram video has come to fore which will cheer you up. Many Bollywood songs, including old and not so old ones, have resurfaced on Instagram reels recently. If you are not an avid Instagram follower, then this video is a must watch for you. Two little girls have perfectly summed up what the year looked like on Indian Instagram.

A user named Ningmar Yonjan has shared this video, which has now gone viral. In this video, two little girls appear, one out them asks another holding a steel glass as a microphone: 'What's going on in India?'

The other girl, in a quick response, says "Mere India mein (In my India)", and starts grooving to and singing the song Mera Dil Ye Pukare Aaja. This Lata Mangeshkar song has ruled Instagram reels this year, after a video of a Pakistani girl dancing to it at a wedding had gone viral.

The other girl, once again, asks: 'Aur kya chal raha hai? (What else is trending?)'. The little girl again starts singing and dancing to the tune of Patli Kamariya Mori, another song which rocked the Instagram reels this year.

This video of two little girls has garnered over 2 million views, with viewers in comments section praising the girls for their cute concept and execution in the video.