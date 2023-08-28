'What's The Need For Coaching Centres To Take Exams Every Other Day,' Rajasthan Minister Attacks Institutes Amid Rising Suicide Case

Rajasthan Minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas |

Amid rising suicide cases among students in Rajasthan's coaching city Kota, state minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas on Monday called for a strict action against coaching "mafia". Alleging that the coaching centres were only engaged in collecting money, Kachariyawas urged parents not to send their children to these institutes.

"The coaching operators of Rajasthan are very wealthy but they cannot harass the children on the basis of money. They should be careful otherwise their coaching institutes will be vacant," Kachariyawas said.

Minister questions logic behind conducting frequent exams

"I will tell the parents that their children will not move forward with these coaching, the children are smart. You give money to the coaching people, but they give threat to your children, what is the need for the coaching person to take the exam every second or third day?" the minister said.

Kachariyawas also said that a "mafia" emerged in the form of coaching centres in the state and the government should take strict action against these institutes.

"When we were children, there was no coaching. Were doctors not becoming IPS then? A mafia has emerged in the name of coaching and the government will have to take strict action against this mafia. The Chief Minister had instructed the policemen to the SP collector to take action," Khachariyawas said.

Increasing student suicide cases

Two NEET-aspirants died by suicide on Sunday bringing the total death toll of suicides among students in the state to 23. A 16-year-old student from Latur, Maharashtra, tragically took his life by jumping from the sixth floor of their institute, while an 18-year-old student from Bihar ended his life by hanging themselves in their hostel room.