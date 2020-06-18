What saves a disorganised government is an even more disorganised opposition: Twitter reacts to Sanjay Jha's dropping as Cong spokesperson

On Thursday, the Indian National Congress announced that it would be dropping Sanjay Jha as 'AICC spokesperson'.

However, the decision has drawn a lot of flak, with people saying that the Congress top-brass, particularly the Nehru-Gandhi family, doesn’t like any criticism from its party members. It should be noted that Jha had written a piece in The Times of India calling on the grand old party to introspect.

"I would like to call a spade a spade here and a shovel: there has been no serious effort to get the party up and running with any sense of urgency," he writes. As Jha put it in a recent tweet, the need of the hour was "an organisational renewal".

"Of course there is scattered good work being done, but that will not make us robust, dynamic and successful," he had written.

Note that Jha's comments do not seem to be along the lines of a prospective deserter. As he told HW News, he had spoken out “because I care for the Congress party, it’s because I am ideologically a Congressman".

A Mumbai Mirror article written by journalist Rasheed Kidwai opines that Jha is not alone, adding that party insiders suspect that he has the support of individuals such as Shashi Tharoor, Manish Tiwari, Sachin Pilot, Milind Deora and Sandeep Dixit. Others who might be supportive of Jha's efforts include Abhishek Manu Singhvi and Deepinder Hooda.

While Jha hasn’t issued any statement, this is how people have responded to the Congress dropping him from the position of party spokesperson.