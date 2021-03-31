What pandemic? Amid rising COVID-19 cases, hundreds assemble in UP's Mathura to play 'Kapda Fad' Holi

Even as parts of Uttar Pradesh go back to the era of containment zones, others are seeing hundreds assemble for Holi celebrations. A day after visuals from Vrindavan's Banke Bihari Temple went viral for all the wrong reasons, another clip has emerged. The theme is somewhat similar, with devotees celebrating the festival of colours with nary a concern for the ongoing pandemic.

News agency ANI recently shared a video of devotees played 'Kapda Fad' Holi in the premises of Dauji Temple in Baldeo area of Mathura district on Tuesday. While it is unclear as to the exact number of people assembled in the area, the video appears to show hundreds of people packed together in exceedingly close quarters. Drenched with colour and water, there's no mask in sight as they walk through the frame.

According to reports, a similar situation had prevailed in state's major religious tourism destinations, with areas such as Varanasi, Mathura and Prayagraj paying no heed to COVID-19 protocols. While some states had placed a blanket ban on Holi celebrations, Uttar Pradesh had opted for a localised approach. Thus, areas such as Lucknow which has been placed under new restrictions recently saw a subdued celebration.