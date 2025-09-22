Bihar: Chaos Erupts As Scorpio Falls Into Mammoth-Sized Pothole In Patna, Owner's Reaction Will Shock You - VIDEO

Left: Scorpio Falls Into Mammoth-Sized Pothole Right: Nitu Singh Choubey | ANI

Patna: A black Scorpio-N SUV carrying five passengers plunged into a deep, waterlogged crater near the New Market area in Bihar's Patna on Friday evening (September 19). Fortunately, all passengers escaped unharmed.

A video has surfaced showing the SUV's wheels and underbody were covered in mud, surrounded by rainwater, while locals were seen gathered around the vehicle. The video shows two men standing atop the vehicle and opening the driver's side door to check nobody was inside it.

The owner of the Vehicle, Nitu Singh Choubey said that the accident could have been prevented if proper road maintenance and safety measures had been in place. She claimed that it was a conspiracy to defame the Nitish Kumar led government.

"We spoke with the DM. This is a conspiracy to defame the government ahead of the elections," Choubey said speaking to news ageny ANI.

"This is all BUIDCO's (Bihar Urban Infrastructure Development Corporation) fault. They created a pothole on the road and left it for 20 days. It's the rainy season. 5 people were inside the car. If someone had lost their life, then who would have taken the responsibility?" she asked.

“There was no barricade. After my car fell, another person on a bike also fell into the same ditch. Locals say someone or the other falls in this pothole every day." she added.

Earlier last week, a Scorpio SUV travelling through a waterlogged area in Jharkhand's Ranchi became stuck in a sinkhole concealed beneath the floodwaters. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.