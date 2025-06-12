 'What Is The US Really Up To?' Congress MP Jairam Ramesh Questions United States' Invite To Pakistan's Army Chief On Army Day
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndia'What Is The US Really Up To?' Congress MP Jairam Ramesh Questions United States' Invite To Pakistan's Army Chief On Army Day

'What Is The US Really Up To?' Congress MP Jairam Ramesh Questions United States' Invite To Pakistan's Army Chief On Army Day

In a post on X, he said, "This is the man who spoke in such incendiary and provocative language just before the Pahalgam terror attacks. What is the US really up to? This is another huge diplomatic setback for India."

ANIUpdated: Thursday, June 12, 2025, 01:24 PM IST
article-image
Congress MP Jairam Ramesh (L) & Pakistan's Chief of Army Staff, General Asim Munir (R) | X @ANI & File Pic

New Delhi: Congress MP Jairam Ramesh questioned the US for inviting Pakistan's Chief of Army Staff, General Asim Munir to US Army Day celebrations on June 14.

Jairam Ramesh condemned the decision, citing the 'two nation' remarks by Munir just before the Pahalgam terror attacks.

In a post on X, he said, "This is the man who spoke in such incendiary and provocative language just before the Pahalgam terror attacks. What is the US really up to? This is another huge diplomatic setback for India."

Jairam Ramesh called US' comment on Pakistan - 'great partner in the counter-terrorism campaign' - a setback for India.

FPJ Shorts
Germany Sees 35% Surge In Indian Student Applications Amid Global Visa Uncertainty
Germany Sees 35% Surge In Indian Student Applications Amid Global Visa Uncertainty
Mumbai ATS Busts Illegal Arms Racket In Dombivli; 2 Arrested, 4 Firearms And 35 Live Cartridges Seized
Mumbai ATS Busts Illegal Arms Racket In Dombivli; 2 Arrested, 4 Firearms And 35 Live Cartridges Seized
IIT Bombay Study Finds Blood Droplet Cracks Can Reveal Volume, Impact Angle; Offers New Forensic Insights
IIT Bombay Study Finds Blood Droplet Cracks Can Reveal Volume, Impact Angle; Offers New Forensic Insights
Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Shah Rukh Khan Is 'Heartbroken'; Writes, 'Prayers For The Victims, Their Families'
Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Shah Rukh Khan Is 'Heartbroken'; Writes, 'Prayers For The Victims, Their Families'
Read Also
COVID-19 Update: India Crosses 7000 Mark; 33 Fresh Cases With 3 Deaths Recorded In Past 24 Hours
article-image

In a post on X, he said, "Recently, the head of the US Central Command called Pakistan a 'great partner in the counter-terrorism campaign'. What will our Prime Minister and his ovation say to this? Is this not a diplomatic setback for India?"

Munir is reportedly set to arrive in Washington DC, following an invitation from his American counterpart to participate in the US Army's 250th anniversary celebrations. The main festivities for the US Army parade will be held on Saturday, June 14, coinciding with US President Donald Trump's birthday, The News reported.

Munir has been invited to the commemorative event. This visit comes weeks after a conflict between India and Pakistan.

The US Army's 250th anniversary will be marked with a large-scale festival and parade in Washington on Saturday, June 14. The event is expected to feature approximately 6,600 soldiers, 150 military vehicles, and over 50 aircraft.

Read Also
Delhi HC Rejects Bail Plea Of Kashmiri Separatist Leader Shabir Ahmad Shah In Terror Funding Case
article-image

The most recent time the US hosted a military parade was in 1991, to mark the end of the Gulf War. The National Victory parade featured around 8,000 service members, and about 2,00,000 people watched the parade. According to The Washington Post, the event cost USD 8 million, as per CBS News.

Disclaimer: This is a syndicated feed. The article is not edited by the FPJ editorial team.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'We Are In Contact With Air India': Aircraft Manufacturer Boeing's First Reaction On Ahmedabad Crash

'We Are In Contact With Air India': Aircraft Manufacturer Boeing's First Reaction On Ahmedabad Crash

Uttar Pradesh News: Ayodhya To Honour Ram Mandir Movement Icons Through Naming Of Key Structures

Uttar Pradesh News: Ayodhya To Honour Ram Mandir Movement Icons Through Naming Of Key Structures

Ahmedabad Plane Tragedy: Air India Pilot Gave Mayday Call Before Crash; What is It? (EXPLAINED)

Ahmedabad Plane Tragedy: Air India Pilot Gave Mayday Call Before Crash; What is It? (EXPLAINED)

Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Here's List Of India's Worst Aviation Disasters

Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Here's List Of India's Worst Aviation Disasters

Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Navi Mumbai's National Burns Center Keeps 20 Beds Ready For Emergency Cases;...

Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Navi Mumbai's National Burns Center Keeps 20 Beds Ready For Emergency Cases;...