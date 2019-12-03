What is the Justice Loya case and how is Amit Shah involved?

There are reports that the newly-appointed Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray is going to order a fresh probe into Judge Brijgopal Harkishan Loya's death.

In 2018, the Supreme Court’s three-judge bench comprising of Justices AM Khanwilkar, DY Chandrachud and the then CJI Deepak Misra dismissed a bunch of public interest litigations (PILs) seeking an independent probe into the death of Loya.

With Thackeray allegedly ordering a fresh probe, questions of the alleged involvement of Union Home Minister Amit Shah into the Sohrabuddin encounter case will also pop up.

On Monday, NCP chief Sharad Pawar also said that Judge BH Loya's death should be reinvestigated if there is a demand and need for it. Pawar told a Marathi news channel, “If there is a demand [for an investigation], then one should think about it – on what basis are they making this demand, what is the truth in it, this should be investigated. If there is something in it, then maybe a re-investigation should be done. If not, then it is not right to make baseless allegations on anyone either.”