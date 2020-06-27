What is the connection of BJP to Communist Party of China: Congress fires back

NEW DELHI: The Congress Saturday night hit back at BJP President JP Nadda, saying he has lost the political balance in his flailing attempts at distraction and diversion to spread disinformation, hysteria and commotion to bury the apparent incompetence and complete failure of the Modi government in defending the borders.

"All this is being done so that the Congress and fellow countrymen stop questioning the Modi government on the Chinese transgressions on our motherland," Congress chief spokesman Randeep Singh Surjewala said in a statement.

He refuted Nadda's charge of getting donations from the absconding diamond merchant Mehul Choksi, nor has any loan even given to him by RGF. The RGF records reflect receipt of a modest donation of Rs 10 lakh from Naviraj Estates Private Limited in 2013 of which Choksi was one of the directors. "The entire world knows the connection of Mehul Choksi to Modi government and his consequent escape duping the banks of thousands of crores of public money," he said.

On Nadda firing 10 questions at the Congress on the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation, he shot back 10 counter questions at the BJP leadership:

– What is the connection of the BJP to the Communist Party of China ('CCP')? What is the historical relationship between BJP and CCP spoken about by the then BJP President Rajnath Singh during the visit of a CCP delegation on January 30 th, 2007 and reiterated by him during the meeting with members of Politburo of the CCP on October 17, 2008?

– Why did the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh ('RSS') go to China in January 2009 on an invite from the CCP? Why was a delegation of RSS invited by the CCP despite it not being a political party and what discussions were held on our sensitive state of Arunachal Pradesh as also Tibet?

– Why did the then BJP President, Shri Nitin Gadkari go to China on a five-day visit on January 19 th , 2011 at the invitation of the Communist Party of China ('CCP')?

– Why did the then BJP President Amit Shah send a delegation of MP's/MLA's in November 2014 to China for a week-long study in “The Party School” of the Chinese Communist Party ('CCP')?

– Why did Narendra Modi visit China on 4 separate occasions as Chief Minister of Gujarat and on 5 separate occasions as the PM of India, besides hosting the Chinese Premier on 3 occasions in India? Isn't he the only PM to have had 18 meetings with the Chinese Premier in 6 years as the Prime Minister? Has his 'Jhula Diplomacy' worked?

– Will the BJP, like the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation has done, ask the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh ('RSS') to make public the list of all its donors and the amounts received including from all foreign sources including individuals, entities, organisations and governments?

– Will the BJP, like the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation has done, ask the Vivekananda Foundation and the India Foundation to make public the list of all its donors including international donors (including foreign individuals), companies, entities, organisations including those of Chinese origin, if any?

– Will the BJP declare the name of donors from whom it has received thousands of crores in donations through electoral bonds?

– Will the BJP disclose the source of funding, amounts received, name of donors (including of Chinese origin) for “Overseas Friends of BJP” ('OF-BJP')? How much amount has been received by OF-BJP from 'Overseas Friends of BJP-China and Hong Kong' and when?