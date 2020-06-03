What is the connection between Tahir Hussain and IB staffer Ankit Sharma?

The chargesheet said that only a day prior to the riots, Hussain got his pistol released from PS. Khajuri Khas, and it was with him during the riots. The Delhi Police had seized the pistol during the investigation.

"He was found connected to Khalid Saifi and Umar Khalid who are part of a larger group of persons who were organizing riots and protests in Delhi. Recovery of crates containing glass bottles having some liquid filled in them and their necks stuffed with pieces of cloth, which were used/to be used as Molotov cocktails, large number of bricks and stone pieces and three catapults from the house of accused Tahir Hussain further point towards the conspiracy and the extent of preparation for causing riots in the area," read the Delhi Police Crime Branch's chargesheet.

According to a report in The Print, a police officer claimed, Hussain did not kill Sharma, but "planned the murder and got it executed" as he was a "familiar face in the area". The report also said that the former AAP leader was getting regular updates on his phone and that his mobile phone location showed that he was in the house next to Sharma's when he was murdered. “We have enough electronic, forensic proof to establish our claims,” a senior police officer said.