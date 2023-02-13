‘What if cow hits us back...’: Mamata mocks BJP over ‘Cow Hug Day’ row

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee | File Photo

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday mocked the BJP led Central government for asking people to hug cows on Valentine’s Day. The notification, however, was later withdrawn.

Addressing the state Legislative Assembly, the Chief Minister said that the BJP should first insure the people before proposing such days.

“If the cow hits back then will they (BJP) give protection? They should give insurance cover of ₹10 lakh for hugging a cow and ₹20 lakh for hugging buffalo,” said Mamata.

Mamata’s reply to Nadda

Referring to BJP national president JP Nadda’s comment on corruption and violence in Bengal, Mamata said that the law and situation in Bengal is ‘better’ than any other states in the country.

“BSF is killing innocent people on the border but the center doesn’t send a fact finding team there. People should unite to defeat BJP in the 2024 election and should bring in the people's government and end the anarchy,” further added Mamata.

BJP stages a walkout

Meanwhile, the BJP staged a walkout from the House after Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari’s speech was obstructed in between.

Adhikari started his speech by criticizing the inaugural speech of Governor CV Ananda Bose which was stopped by the Speaker Biman Bandhopadhyay.

Following a war of words with the Speaker, the BJP Legislators walked out from the House.

Later addressing a press conference, the Leader of Opposition said that the Chief Minister also tried to disrupt his speech when he mentioned that “financial rules are being broken in the state’.

“The Chief Minister claims that BJP creates chaos in the House but today she only tried to disrupt my speech. I was about to speak about the corruption in recruitment and other activities in the state,” added Adhikari.

On the other hand, TMC MLA Tapas Roy appealed for a motion to ‘suspend’ Adhikari from the House till February 20 but following an apology for Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee the motion was withdrawn.

