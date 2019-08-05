What happens to PoK now, asks Akhilesh Yadav

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav has demanded to know what would happen to Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) after the removal of Article 370, which gives special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday proposed to scrap Article 370 of the Constitution which gives special status to Jammu and Kashmir and said that the state will be split into two Union Territories: Jammu and Kashmir with an Assembly and Ladakh without one.

Talking to reporters, Akhilesh Yadav said that the Modi government should have taken all parties into confidence before taking any such decision.

"A country runs on consensus and all parties should have been consulted and taken into confidence. Putting leaders under house arrest or exerting pressure on people is not correct, but BJP knows how to bring institutions under its thumb. The question is what will happen to PoK now," Akhilesh Yadav asked.

He also parried all questions about BSP's support to the resolution on Kashmir.