What does Uttar Pradesh Population Control Bill, 2021 draft say? Here's everything you need to know

The Uttar Pradesh Law Commission on Friday released the first draft of the proposed 'UP Population (Control, Stabilization and Welfare) Bill, 2021' in the public domain and invited suggestions by July 19.

Under the proposed population control bill in Uttar Pradesh, any couple who would follow the two-child policy will receive perks from the government, said state's Law Commission chairman Aditya Nath Mittal on Saturday.

"State Law Commission has given a proposal for population control and welfare. We have proposed that any couple that follows the two-child policy will be given all government benefits. They will be able to avail all government welfare schemes," Mittal told news agency ANI.

He further informed that the new bill has provisions to debar people, who have more than two children, from benefitting government schemes.

"If somebody doesn't follow this policy, they won't be eligible for such schemes. Their ration card will be restricted to four units. They will not be able to apply for government jobs and if they are already government employees, then they won't get a promotion," Mittal stated.

However, the Law Commission chairman added that adherence to the policy will be a voluntary exercise. "If a person voluntarily keeps the number of his family members limited, they will be eligible for government schemes," Mittal said, adding that they are planning to present the Bill to the government by the second week of August.

Uttar Pradesh Population (Control, Stabilization and Welfare) Bill, 2021 draft:

Listing incentives, the draft bill says, "Public servants who adopt the two-child norm will get two additional increments during the entire service, maternity or as the case may be, paternity leave of 12 months, with full salary and allowances and three per cent increase in the employer's contribution fund under the National Pension Scheme." A state population fund will be constituted for its implementation, it says. Listing the government duties, the draft bill says that maternity centres will be set up at all primary health centres.

The centres and NGOs will distribute contraceptive pills, condoms, spread awareness about family planning methods through community health workers and ensure mandatory registration of pregnancies, deliveries, births and deaths across the state, it says.