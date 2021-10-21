'What are you doing with Shiv Sena in Maharashtra': Ex-Punjab CM Amarinder Singh says Congress should stop talking about secularism

Pointing to the Congress' alliance with Shiv Sena in Maharashtra and the induction of several leaders from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Thursday attacked the grand old party and said it should stop talking about secularism.

"Stop talking about secularism @harishrawatcmuk ji. Don’t forget @INCIndia took in @sherryontopp after he was with @BJP4India for 14 years. And where did Nana Patole and Revnath Reddy come from if not RSS? And Pargat Singh was with @Akali_Dal_ for 4 years!" tweeted Raveen Thukral, Singh's media advisor, quoting him.

He added, "‘And what are you doing with @ShivsenaComms in Maharashtra? Or are you saying @harishrawatcmuk Ji that it’s ok to join forces with so-called communal parties as long as it suits @INCIndia purpose. What’s this if not sheer political opportunism?’"

The former Punjab CM said the Congress party has been damaged in the state because it didn't keep faith in him and made "an unstable person" its leader.

Singh said: "‘Today you’re accusing me of helping my rival @Akali_Dal_ for 4 and a half years @harishrawatcmuk ji. Is that why you think I’ve been fighting court cases against them for the last 10 years? And why I’ve won @INCIndia all elections in Punjab since 2017?"

"‘You’re apprehension I’ll damage @INCIndia interests in Punjab. Fact is @harishrawatcmuk ji, the party has damaged its own interests by not trusting me and giving @INCPunjab into the hands of an unstable person like @sherryontopp who’s only loyal to himself’," he added.

Meanwhile, this comes after several Congress leaders slammed Singh after his announcement that he will form a new political party and consider an alignment with the BJP and Akali breakaway groups.

Published on: Thursday, October 21, 2021, 07:31 PM IST